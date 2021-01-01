Sharkoon USB 3.0 Type C Multiport Adapter Dark Grey

Clever connection extension: the USB 3.0 Type C Multiport Adapter expands devices with USB Type C socket by three USB ports, a card reader for SD, Micro SD and MMC cards, an HDMI port with 4K output at 30 Hz and a Type-C USB 3.0 charging port. The host device is powered by power an input power of 60 watts. Specially designed for tablets: the USB 3.0 Type C multiport adapter is so compact that it fits in any pocket. In addition to standard PCs with Type-C connection, it is also compatible with corresponding notebooks and MacBooks as well as tablets with Chrome OS. On-the-go use: the USB 3.0 Type C Multiport Adapter supports peripheral devices, such as keyboards and mice, 'On-The-Go' (OTG). These can be easily used on connected tablets or smartphones. High quality optics: the USB 3.0 Type C Multiport adapter is made of scratch-resistant, anodised aluminium, which provides stability, shock resistance and excellent heat dissipation, also for a high-quality look.