USB 3.0 to SATA External Hard Drive Docking Station for SATA I/II/III 2.5 inch/3.5 Inch HDD, SSD with UASP (6Gbps), Support Backup and Auto Sleep.

Best Quality Guranteed. Supports USB 3.0 external, SATA-I/II/III internal; Works great with 2.5 inch and 3.5 inch SATA HDD/SSD. Supports transfer speeds up to 6Gbps by UASP transfer protocol, which is up to 20% faster than USB 3.0. Speeds up to 5Gbps (USB 3.0),480Mbps (USB 2.0), 12Mbps (USB 1.1) Built in Power Control Switch; Stable and reliable DC power source: The power supply is highly efficient (12V, 2000mA), so that a stable energy supply is guaranteed. Tool-free installation allows users to install and unmount within 3 seconds at ease, hot-swapping supported, plug and play. No drivers are required for the disk dock itself as it uses the standard USB Mass Storage class support already provided in Windows 10 through XP, Mac OS X, and Linux / Unix.