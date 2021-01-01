From horchow

USB 3.0 Splitter Cable USB3.0 Male to USB 2.0 Female & USB3.0 Female Y Splitter Charger Cable 1 Male to 2 Female Power Cord Extension Hub Adapter.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

USB 3.0 Splitter Cable USB3.0 Male to USB 2.0 Female & USB3.0.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com