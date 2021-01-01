USB 3.0 Sharing Switch Box, 4 Port USB 3.0 Peripheral Switch Hub Adapter for 2 Computers to Share USB Devices, PC Select Controller w/ 70" Cable, 2.

Best Quality Guranteed. USB Device Sharing Switch Box supports 2 PC computers to have instant switching access to 4 USB devices and peripherals like flash drive, Bluetooth adapter, printer, card reader, mouse, keyboard and more. Ideal for shared small office, home office or business. Connect 4 USB devices to this Sharing Box via 4 x USB 3.0 ports (USB Type-A Female). Connect up to 2 Computers to this Sharing Box via 4 x USB 3.0 ports (USB Type-B Female) with speedy data transfer rates. Includes 2 x 47-inch USB 3.0 cables. LED lights on sharing box indicate which computer has access to all attached USB devices. With the press of a button on the PC Select Controller, connected computers can easily access USB devices. PC Select Button Controller features a 70-inch cable that connects to the sharing box for convenience. Simply plug and play USB Sharing Switch Box into USB-enabled computers. Compatible with Windows 10/8.1/8/7/XP, Mac OS X, Linux, Chrome