From haley tech ltd

USB 3.0 jack port for Acer Aspire 5750 5755 3830 3830T 3830TG 4830TG 5830TG e1-572g V3-551G 5750G 5755G 50pcs

$40.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

USB 3.0 jack port for Acer Aspire 5750 5755 3830 3830T 3830TG.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com