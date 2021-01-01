From shenzhen auchan lin electronic co.,ltd.
USB 3.0 Hub, DEFEILIN 7 Port Powered USB Hub Expander Aluminum USB 3.0 Data Port hub with Universal 5V AC Adapter and Individual On/Off Switches.
Advertisement
Small and lightweight, ideal for work and home. The exquisite USB hub is made of aluminum alloy and ABS material. Plug & play, no drivers required. USB ports expander supports external hard drives, cameras, printers, mouse and keyboards, headsets, VR devices, gaming consoles such as PS4, Xbox, etc. USB hub for laptop and PC, Compatible with Windows 10/8/7 / Vista / XP, Mac OS X (10.x or above), Linux, backwards compatible with USB 2.0 / 1.1 connections.