From evesky
USB3.0 Hub, 8 in 1 Type?C Converter Type?C to PD/HDMI/RJ45/Memory Card/Storage Card/USB3.0 Adapter
Advertisement
8?in?1 docking station adapter can meet your various data transmission needs, multi?functional. The HDMI port can mirroring the screen to TV, monitor or projector with a resolution of up to 4Kx2K (3840x2160). Incredible compatibility, suitable for Huawei/IOS/Samsung/Xiaomi and other devices. Supports simultaneous connection of multiple interfaces, easy and convenient expansion. Fast transmission speed, high?definition picture brings you a dramatic visual feast.