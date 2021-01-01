From evesky

USB3.0 Hub, 8 in 1 Type?C Converter Type?C to PD/HDMI/RJ45/Memory Card/Storage Card/USB3.0 Adapter

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

8?in?1 docking station adapter can meet your various data transmission needs, multi?functional. The HDMI port can mirroring the screen to TV, monitor or projector with a resolution of up to 4Kx2K (3840x2160). Incredible compatibility, suitable for Huawei/IOS/Samsung/Xiaomi and other devices. Supports simultaneous connection of multiple interfaces, easy and convenient expansion. Fast transmission speed, high?definition picture brings you a dramatic visual feast.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com