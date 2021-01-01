From tinksky

USB 3.0 Hub 10/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet Adapter USB to RJ45 Lan Network Card Super Speed 3 Port USB3.0 for Windows 7/8/10/XP MacOS (Black)

$18.79
In stock
Buy at newegg

It is appliable to desktop, notebook, laptop, ultrabook and so on. You need to install the driver before using and we have the CD driver to help you. 3 super speed USB3.0 ports allows you to connect a variety of USB devices with your computer which makes your work more efficient. 3 ports of USB3.0 external hub with a RJ45 gigabit ether-net LAN wired adapter can work at the same time. It is really practical, high-performance, safe and stable! Perfectly support for OS/Linux/Vista/forwindows 7/8 and other higher systems

