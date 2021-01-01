USB 3.0 Hub 10/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet Adapter USB to RJ45 Lan Network Card Super Speed 3 Port USB3.0 for Windows 7/8/10/XP MacOS (Black)

It is appliable to desktop, notebook, laptop, ultrabook and so on. You need to install the driver before using and we have the CD driver to help you. 3 super speed USB3.0 ports allows you to connect a variety of USB devices with your computer which makes your work more efficient. 3 ports of USB3.0 external hub with a RJ45 gigabit ether-net LAN wired adapter can work at the same time. It is really practical, high-performance, safe and stable! Perfectly support for OS/Linux/Vista/forwindows 7/8 and other higher systems