USB 3.0 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter, 1000M RJ45 Wired LAN Network Connector Compatible with Switch, Chromebook, Surface, Win OS, Linux, Mac (Before.

USB 3.0 LAN Adapter - Add a RJ45 ethernet port to your USB-A laptop, modem or network switch for wired network connection, it gives ultra-fast network speed for data transmission, video streaming, and gaming Ultra Fast Connection - Full 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet performance over the USB 3.0 port, more reliable and stable in a multi-connectivity environment, backward compatible with USB2.0/1.1 LED Indicator - Green LED indicator for proper connection and yellow LED indicator for network communication. Low power consumption, no need external source of power Driver Free - for Nintendo Switches, Windows 10/8.1/8, Chrome OS. Compatible with IEEE 802.3, IEEE 802.3u and IEEE 802.3ab. Supports IEEE 802.3az (Energy Efficient Ethernet) Compatible Note - Easy Driver installation for Windows 7/Vista/XP, Mac OS(Before Mac OS 11.x- Big Sur), Linux Kernel 3.x/7 2.6. Not support Windows RT, Android and Mac OS 11.x (Big Sur, and after it). (See Product Description)