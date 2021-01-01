From first deal
USB3.0 External Optical Drive USB CD DVD Burner DVD-RW Player Writer Rewriter Support 2MB Data Transfer for PC Laptop Compute-Black
Specifications: Type: DVD burningLoading: Pallet loadingMaterial: ABS wire drawing plastic environmental protection materialUltra-thin size: 135x135x19MMColor: White, BlackProduct specification: buffer 2MBOptical disc specification: 12cm 8cmError correction function: YesPower supply mode: Data cable USB power supplySupport system: XP/WIN7/WIN8/VISTA/MAC/WIN10Reading speed: Dvd-rom: 8X MaxCd-rom: 24X MaxWrite speed: CD - R: Max. 24 xCd-rw: 16 xDVD - R: Max. 8 xDVD - RDL: Max. 4 xDVD RW: Max. 6 xDVD + R: max.8xDVD +R DL: max-4xDVD + RW: Max. 8 xDvd-ram: 3X-5xPCAV (8GB)Features:- Support CD VCD DVD data reading, video playback, installation system, installation software, system reset- Support DVD CD and other burning- Universal USB3.0 external DVD drive supports desktop/laptop netbook/hard disk player- All - in - one machine can be used, plug and play.