From evesky

USB 3.0 Cable A-Male to A-Male Type A to A Male SuperSpeed USB Adapter Connector Coupler Bi-Directional Extension Cord Wire Plug - Black (Black.

$11.30
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

USB 3.0 Cable A-Male to A-Male Type A to A Male SuperSpeed USB.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com