Cable Matters USB 3.0 and USB C SD Card Reader for Android and iPad Pro with Step Down Design - USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Port Compatible with.

The Cable Matters Dual USB OTG SD Card Reader is the ideal tool for connecting SD cards and micro SD cards to computers and tablets new and old; USB card reader features two slots to function as a USB-C SD card reader and a USB C micro SD card reader, while also supporting devices with USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports Unique dual connector design of the USB 3 card reader supports both USB and USB-C hosts; The USB C to SD card adapter includes both a USB-C port to function as a USB-C to SD card adapter / USB-C to micro SD card adapter, and a USB-A port to function as a USB to SD card adapter / USB to micro SD card adapter USBC SD card reader for camera memory card supports the most common SD and micro SD formats; Connect SD, SDHC, and SDXC memory cards to the SD to USB adapter / SD to USB-C adapter; micro SD to USB / micro SD to USB-C adapter supports microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC cards Take advantage of fast USB 3 speeds with the USB 3.0 card reader; Both USB C and USB A ports on the USB