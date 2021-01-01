From storite
Storite 2 Pack USB 2.0 A to Micro B Mini Cable Cord Compatible with External Hard Disk(Seagate/WD/Hitachi/Samsung), Camera( Hero 3/4), Gaming.
Advertisement
High performance Micro USB 2.0 cable connects a portable external USB 2.0 hard drive to a computer for speedy file transfer or synchs and charges Samsung smartphones or tablets equipped with the USB 2.0 Mini-B port Enjoy Super Speed USB 2.0 data transfer rate at up to 5 Gbps, 10x faster than USB 1.1 Premium Micro USB 2.0 cord engineered with molded strain relief connectors for durability and grip treads for easy plugging and unplugging The combination of gold-plated connectors, bare copper conductors, and foil & braid shielding provides superior cable performance, error-free data transmission, and fast charging speed Compatible with portable USB 2.0 external hard drives including Toshiba Canvio, Seagate FreeAgent, and Western Digital (WD) My Passport and Elements hard drives