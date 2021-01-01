USAF 1st Strategic Aerospace Division Mouse Pad - Non-Slip Mousepad Rubber Gaming Mouse Pads Anime Mouse Pad Home Office Computer Gaming Mousepad Mat

Personalized mouse pad: mouse pads of different styles Such as cartoon landscape stars and other unique and exquisite patterns Bright colors and the best gift ideas. The mouse pad has strong adhesion and durability Green environmental protection Precise edge locking Thick desktop design Will not be deformed and more comfortable operation Which can effectively prevent the mouse and keyboard from sliding and moving. Non-slip rubber base: Dense shadows and non-slip rubber base can firmly fix high-quality soft materials on the table Bringing comfort and mouse control. Washable design and anti-fading: The mouse pad is made of rubber Which has a good color lock effect After cleaning the mouse pad repeatedly for continuous use Liquid stains can be washed with water without fading. Very suitable for office games Desktops Laptops Personal computer consoles Etc.