From usa patriotic military honor support design co.
USA Patriotic Military Honor Support Design Co. Men Military Support Sweat Will Save A Gallon of Blood Tee Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Show your support for the military who protect United States Freedoms and Liberties. Great design for Memorial Day, 4th of July, Veteran's Day, and Armed Force Day. Get this awesome design as a retirement present for an American troop, soldier, army, air force, and navy. A perfect design for homecoming or during deployment. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only