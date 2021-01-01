USA Flag South Dakota Patriotic American Gift Idea USA Patriotic American Pride US Home State Flag South Dakota Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you are a proud American from the state of South Dakota then this design is exactly for you! South Dakota is a beautiful state in the USA, represent your state with this amazing design! Gift idea for Christmas, 4th of July, birthday or any other present giving occasion. Amazing gift for a proud American who loves his country and his home town, and someone who is full of American pride! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only