Cool Patriot Independence Day 4th Of July Designs USA - Independence Day 4th Of July Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This 4th Of July Independence Day American Proud Patriot Design is perfect for the 4th Of July. Be proud on the Freedom and Independence of the United States of America and show it with this lovely freedom tee this holiday. Independence Day 4th of July US Patriot is the Symbol of USA. Show your Patriotism with this Patriotic design on 4th July and all year round. It will show your patriotism and love to your country. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only