'USA, Hawaii, Kauai Wave Breaks on Deserted Beach' Photographic Print on Wrapped Canvas

This wall art is created on the finest quality artist-grade canvas, utilizing premier fade-resistant archival inks that ensure vibrant lasting colors for years to come. Every detail of the artwork is reproduced to museum quality specifications by our talented graphic artists. The gallery wrap process allows you to hang the artwork on your wall frameless since the printed border is wrapped around all four edges. Your gallery wrapped canvas print will arrive at your door ready to hang with all necessary hanging hardware. Size: 10" H x 16" W x 1.5" D