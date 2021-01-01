From black united states flag american patriotic

Black United States Flag American Patriotic Black USA Flag Patriotic American Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$20.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Great USA Patriotic American Flag in Black for 4th Of July Independence Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Flag Day, Presidents Day - or ANY DAY is a good day to show your American pride! Express your heroic American spirit of freedom, reverence for veterans, respect for the military with this simple but elegant US flag design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com