From dewalt
USA - 8in x 14in - Small Rectangular Niche - Ready for Tile Preformed Bathroom Recess It Shampoo Shower Wall Niche Shelf
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Install Vertically or Horizontally - Perfect slope on all sides allow water to run Waterproof - Will not mold, mildew, rust or leak Ready For Tile - Install tiles directly onto surface with Polymer Modified Thin-set Mortar Fast and Easy Installation - Professional results in minutes Optional Adjustable Divider - Place a divider at desired height