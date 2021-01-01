Riobel US83 Kubik Dual Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Double Lever Handle Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Thermostatic

Riobel US83 Kubik Dual Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Double Lever Handle Here is beauty, squared. The linear form of the Kubik™ collection makes a strong impression with block shapes of elegant proportions. It is a truly modern sculpture for the bathroom, made to stand out, especially in minimalist and contemporary decor. Expert engineering ensures precision performance and a variety of finish options allow you to make your own statement.Riobel US83 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyProvides the best of both thermostatic and pressure balance functionalityCan run multiple hand showers, shower heads and body spraysSet it and forget it temperature memoryDesigned to control 2 separate temperatures and 2 separate volume controls simultaneouslyRecommended inlet connection is 3/4" NPTSupports a flow rate of 20 GPM for an immersive shower experienceService stop allows the valve to be serviced without shutting off the water supply to the entire houseTest cap enables the plumber to test valve connections without risk of potential damage to the valve cartridgeSolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performanceRough-in valve includedRiobel US83 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 7-1/8" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 5-1/2" (left to right) Thermostatic Chrome