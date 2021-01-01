Advertisement
Floor care bona® supercourt™ cleaner concentrate. Professional strength cleaner designed for use on athletic flooring. Especially designed for gym floor cleaning and use with auto scrubbers. Safe for use on wood floors. Convenient bottle with pre-measured markings; simply tilt and measure for easy use. Cleans floors without leaving behind any residue. Cleanser is concentrated 128:1 for a thorough, economical clean. Application: Floor Cleaner/Degreaser; Applicable : Sealed Hardwood Floors; Chemical Compound: Dowanol DPM; Dirt Types: Competitor Cleaners; Dirt; Dust; Grime; Residue; Scum; Water Spots. This bona us supercourt cleaner concentrate, 1 gal bottle is a great floor cleaners item at a reduced price under $80 you can't miss.