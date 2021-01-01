US Skyline Charleston, South Carolina by James Blakeway Photographic Print

This aerial panoramic photograph of Charleston was taken by James Blakeway. It features a spectacular view of Charleston as seen looking across the mouth of the Ashley River where it empties into Charleston Harbor. Centered in the distance is the U.S.S. Yorktown (CV-10), commissioned in 1943 and named after the famous U.S.S. Yorktown (CV-5) sunk at Midway. The oldest city in South Carolina, Charleston is famous for its picturesque streets, houses, and other 18th Century monuments. It was also the scene of the first incident of the Civil War, the firing on Fort Sumter. On the waterfront, toward the right tip of the peninsula, is White Point Gardens, where many Civil War cannons are displayed. Charleston is a major regional port and manufacturing center.