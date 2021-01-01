US Skyline Boston, Massachusetts by Christopher Gjevre Framed Photographic Print

Let us show you the world as you’ve never seen before. If a picture paints a thousand words, these large panoramic photos speak volumes. The vivid detail in our prints will inspire you to seek the beauty of our national parks, experience the vitality of breathtaking cities, treasure the wonder of iconic landmarks and appreciate the tranquility of a lighthouse on a scenic shoreline. The text under the title reads: This aerial panoramic photograph of Boston was taken by Christopher Gjevre. To the left of center is the downtown Boston financial district and to the right of center is the historic North End and Old North Church with its white steeple. To the right of the North End is the Charles River with Cambridge, Massachusetts in the distance. Just left of the bridge spanning the Charles River in Boston's TD Banknorth Garden, home to the Boston Celtics basketball team and the Boston Bruins, a hockey team. Centered in the distance is the area known as Back Bay. The American Revolution began in Boston in 1770 when British troops fired on an angry mob.