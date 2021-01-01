From uspridefurniture
US Pride Furniture Carbon Classic Nail-head Chesterfield 2 Piece Living Room Set Ivory
Advertisement
The perfect piece to reflect your regal tastes, this Carbon Classic Nailhead Chesterfield 2 Piece Living Room Set anchors your seating ensemble in timeless appeal. Crafted from a wood frame, this dapper design strikes an updated, clean-lined silhouette with tight pleated rolled arms and wood round tapered feet. Crushed velvet upholstery brings out this set’s glamorous side, while exquisite details including high-density foam fill with spring support, piped seat cushions, matching bolster pillows, and a button-tufted backrest elevates the design with coordinating throw pillows. US Pride Furniture Made, S5368-2PC Ivory