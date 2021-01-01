US Plug Home Appliance Surge Protector Power Suppressor Voltage Brownout Outlet 012 1 PACK

Best Quality Guranteed. PLEASE NOTE: The printed text and instruction of this surge protector are in Spanish. Please infer to the explanation in the main images. Any question please don't hesitate to contact us. BEST PROTECTION: Protects against high and low voltage, brownout, spike, instant surge, power failure, voltage fluctuation and load shedding USAGE: For Air Conditioners, Freezers, Ice Makers, Washing Machines or any Large Appliances SAFETY: Once the voltage returns to normal, the SAFETY CYCLE will light up before it turns to green, the green light will turn on which will allow the current to flow while waiting for 3 minutes LED INDICATOR: Light indicators for Normal, High, Low voltage and Time Delay