From artistic weavers
Artistic Weavers Ursa Sage 6 ft. 7 in. x 9 ft. 6 in. Solid Area Rug, Green
Embodying timeless traditions while maintaining the fabulous and fashionable elements of trend worthy design, these flawless pieces from the Ursa collection will effortlessly cement itself to your space. These pieces are meticulously hand woven which will help add a more textured and natural class in your decor space. Made with 50% Chenille-Polyester, 50% Polyester in Turkey and has High Pile / Low Pile. Spot clean only, One Year Limited Warranty. Color: Sage.