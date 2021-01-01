Axor Urquiola Double Handle Deck Mounted Roman Tub Faucet Trim with Handshower

Can a bathroom tell a story? Yes. Let us dream, reminisce and be surrounded by all the things we love that we have accumulated over lifetime! Patricia Urquiola loves mixing different styles and shapes. She wonderfully merges old and new. Each individual element possesses its own charm and combines with the other items in the room to create a homely unit. Instead of stylized rooms, we experience real life. The master of style fusion takes her inspiration from people and their desires. "I want people to approach my products and feel the urge to touch them rather than just look at them." Finish: Chrome