UrbanX USB Type C to 3.5mm Headphone Adapter with Call Support Compatible with Huawei P20 Mate 10 and Other USB Type-C Phones (White)

This compact adapter lets you continue to use your favorite 3.5 mm products, from Headphones to Selfie sticks (Yes, even those) Compact design makes them easy to stow and take with you anywhere you might need them Supports calling on the phone (Microphone support) and remote control Build-in high quality DAC and Hi-Fi sound performance. Supports Sampling Rate at 32, 44.1, 48KHz, and 24-bit S/PDIF Incoming Bit Stream on Left and Right Channels. DAC Converts Digital Audio Signals to Analog Audio and Connects to an External Device Such as an Amplifier via 3.5mm Headphone Cable Work with most USB C devices without a 3.5mm jack