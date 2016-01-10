Amerock Urbanite 10-1/16 in (256 mm) Center-to-Center Polished Chrome/Satin Nickel Drawer Pull

The Amerock BP77825626G10 Urbanite 10-1/16 in. (256 mm) Center-to-Center Pull is finished in Polished Chrome/Satin Nickel. Combining minimalist lines and with attractive finish pairings, the Urbanite collection embodies the chic, modern styling synonymous with metropolitan design. Urbanite's unique look presents a designer inspired alternative to the traditional bar pull. An alluring split finish with soft hues, Amerocks polished nickel/satin nickel finish marries the shimmering mirrorlike nature of polished chrome with the enduring and versatile warm hues of satin nickel. Founded in 1928, Amerocks award-winning home solutions including decorative and functional cabinet hardware, bath accessories, decorative hooks and wall plates have built the company's reputation for chic design accessories that inspire homeowners to express their personal style. Amerock offers a variety of styles and finishes at affordable prices that add the perfect finishing touch to any room.