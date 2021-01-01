Urbaniak Drop Leaf Dining Table

This counter-height dining table features a handy drop leaf, making it a space-saving option for your eat-in kitchen or smaller dining room. It's made from solid and engineered wood in a traditional design and has two leaves on each side to take it from a slim rectangle to a circle. The best part? This table has open storage down below, so it also makes a great kitchen island! Just transform it into a table when it's time to eat. Color: Antique Gray