Urban Mini LED Pendant Light by Axolight - Color: White - Finish: White - (USURBMIGBCXXLED)

The Urban Mini LED Pendant Light by AXO Light redefines simplistic elegance. Its minimalist silhouette delivers a powerful presence, while a built-in LED module provides downlight suitable for task-oriented spaces. Uses an opalescent diffuser to provide warm, ambient lighting while the fixture is topped off by a round ceiling canopy. Crafted from aluminum, this mini pendant light is available in multiple size and color options to allow for creating a cohesive or eclectic composition of diffused energy efficient illumination in a dining area, bedroom or kitchen. Started in Venice, Italy, in 1996, Axolight produces luminaires from a strong glass blowing heritage. Blending tradition with avant-garde, contemporary techniques, their creations are luxurious yet minimal and revel in the contrast between light and darkness. With collections like Spillray, featuring pieces that resemble upside-down glasses, and Avir, with its vibrant spirals, Axolight uses quality materials and elegant shapes to create one of a kind, memorable statements. Shape: Cylinder. Color: White. Finish: Wrinkled White