Urban Jungle by Sandra Jacobs Canvas Art Print

Bring the garden indoors with this playful botanical print depicting a vibrant urban jungle. Luscious shades of green color the leaves of these tropical plants while faint washes of blue tint the shadows, creating a striking dimensional effect. Each plant rests in a unique ceramic vase complete with its own graphic pattern that helps to balance out the organic forms within the composition. Made with superior materials using state-of-the-art printing technology, our giclee canvas prints are complete with exceptional detail. Produced with full bleed printing that offers edge to edge coverage, your new artwork comes ready to hang; eliminating the need for framing.