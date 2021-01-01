From gracie oaks
Urban Farm Fresh 6" Appetizer Plate
This manufacturer has brought the coast to you in this new lineFeatures:Dimension: 6" DiaMaterial: StonewareCountry of origin: ChinaHand wash onlyPlate Type: Appetizer PlateSet Size: 4Primary Material: StonewareColor: BlackShape: RoundPattern: N/ARim: NoRim Detail: No Rim DetailFinish: GlossyMatte Finish: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayProduct Care: Hand Wash OnlyDishwasher Safe: NoProduct Care Instructions: Hand wash onlyMicrowave Safe: NoOven Safe: NoScratch Resistant: NoChip Resistant: NoStackable: YesFood Safe: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCommercial Dishwasher Safe: Commercial Oven Safe: Commercial Microwave Safe: PTFE Free: YesFunction: CasualPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingPFOA Free: BPA Free: NoSpefications:NSF Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: FDA Approved: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Individual Plate Diameter - Side to Side: 6Individual Plate Length - Front to Back: Individual Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 1Individual Plate Weight: 1.29Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No