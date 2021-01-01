From ivy hill tile
Ivy Hill Tile Urban Denim 12 in. x 12 in. x 8 mm Metal Wall Tile, Gray
Advertisement
Enhance your living space with the visually striking appeal of this Urban Denim 12 in. x 12 in. x 8 mm Metal Wall Tile. Boasting a clean, geometric design, its aluminum construction produces a chic and stylish appearance. This durable tile is a perfect option for a kitchen backsplash, a feature wall or a decorative border. Enjoy how its ultra modern and sleek natural elevates your space. Color: Gray.