Rizzy Home Urban Dazzle Gray 9 ft. x 12 ft. Solid/Gradient Area Rug

Lights, Camera, Action. Nothing says drama like this high styled shag rug. This Rizzy Home Urban Dazzle Gray 9 ft. x 12 ft. Area Rug is created for those that are looking to make a bold statement in their choice of decor. The tall, deep pile is extra plush by using mixed strands of soft polyester fibers in varied thickness. With the addition of metallic yarns that shimmer like glitter and reflect the light, Urban Dazzle is one feature of your home that every guest will remember and enjoy.