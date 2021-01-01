From diesel living with lodes
Diesel Living with LODES Urban Concrete Pendant Light - Color: Pink
The Urban Concrete Pendant by Diesel Living with LODES takes inspiration from the bollards that emerge in urban landscapes, combining clean lines and solid surfaces together. Supported by a lifting hook, a spun, dome-shaped metal shade evokes the look of cement, creating the illusion of heaviness as it casts an even layer of illumination down onto surroundings. Extremely light and flexible, this design is a versatile, handsome addition to spaces. Shape: Dome. Color: Pink.