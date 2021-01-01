From calloway mills
Calloway Mills Urban Chic 24 in. x 36 in. Monogram L Door Mat, Multi
Advertisement
Over-sized to provide more coverage, Urban Chic combines contemporary flair with durability and purpose. This refreshing look is made of natural coir, a durable fiber that naturally scrapes shoe bottoms clean and has a resilient vinyl backing that helps prevent movement. Weather tolerant, this doormat absorbs moisture, retains its shape and will not mat down regardless of the traffic. Vacuum, sweep or lightly hose clean and allow to dry. Color: Multi.