Surya Urban 4 x 4 Wool Taupe Round Indoor Trellis Area Rug in Green | AWUB2144-36RD
The simplistic yet compelling rugs from the Urban Collection effortlessly serve as the exemplar representation of modern decor. With their hand tufted construction, these rugs offer an affordable alternative to other handmade constructions while perserving the same natural demeanor and charm. Made with Wool, Viscose in India, and has Medium Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited Warranty.