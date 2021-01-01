Urbai 3.5 Inch Square Shower Trim with Square Pinhole Aperture by Contrast Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Grey - (UR3HF-25223590L)

The Urbai 3.5 Inch Square Shower Trim with Square Pinhole Aperture by Contrast Lighting is a clean and simple fixture thats fitted for bathrooms and showers. Its modern-day design features a squared shape outline that is offered in various finishes that blends well in all styles and dÃ©cor. Although it may be a small fixture, it offers high quality lighting thats LED integrated to make up for its small appearance. Great for all types of homes. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: Polar Grey