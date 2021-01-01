Urbai 3.5 Inch Square Downlight Regressed Trim with Square Pinhole Aperture by Contrast Lighting (UR3JC-01223590S)

The Urbai 3.5 Inch Square Downlight Regressed Trim with Square Pinhole Aperture by Contrast Lighting is an excellent piece of light that is versatile for all homes. Its wonderful exterior provides a squared shape with smooth edges and sharp looking corners. Its center is dented in to provide a downlight illumination along with its high quality LED lighting to provide a great lighting experience. This trim offers many different finishes along with different reflectors to provide any choice of style. Shape: Square. Finish: White