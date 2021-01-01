Urbai 3.5-Inch Square Adjustable Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Satin Nickel - Finish: Satin Nickel - (UR3BC-133590S)

With its slim profile and energy-efficient LED lighting, the Urbai 3.5-Inch Square Adjustable Trim is the ideal architectural lighting solution for modern living spaces. Its body is made of a high-grade aluminum (for durability as well as aesthetics) which supports a head that can be tilted up to 30°. The integrated LED driver provides plenty of adjustable light output along with warm light dimming (from 3050K to 1800K) which is meant to emulate a more rustic, halogen lighting effect. Color: Satin Nickel. Finish: Satin Nickel