Urbai 3.5-Inch Round Wall Wash Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (UR3GF-01113090L)

The UR3G Round Wall Wash Trim by Contrast Lighting is a recessed ceiling fixture built to provide the exact aura of radiance that consumers require from it. Armed with its signature frosted lens, the Round Wall Wash Trim works with its integrated LED lamping to provide a cozy, intimate aura suitable for both commercial and residential settings. Ideal for areas like hallways, lobbies and kitchens, the wall wash trim is built from an aluminum material that allows it to be sturdy without adding too much strain on the ceiling with its weight. Integrated LED lamping is energy-efficient and dimmable with electronic low-voltage dimmers. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White