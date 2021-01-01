Urbai 3.5-Inch Round Shower Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (UR3CF-11AN3590L)

The UR3C Round Shower Trim by Contrast Lighting delivers plentiful soft and diffused lighting to areas of the home that may require an additional amount of lighting. The fixture, built as a 3 and a half inch round trim accommodates a very thin ceiling thickness, allowing for a snug fit without requiring too much of a hassle for installation. The trim utilizes integrated LED lamping to aid its clear or frosted lens in providing its signature cozy aura. Fixture is dimmable with compatible electronic low voltage dimmers or 0-10V. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Matte White