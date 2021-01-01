From contrast lighting
Urbai 4 Inch Square Adjustable Regressed LED Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (UR4LF-11222790L)
The Urbai 4 Inch Square Adjustable Regressed LED Trim from Contrast Lighting is an elegant design fitting seamlessly with one's modern architecture. The neatness of the square shape is apparent in its crisp silhouette. The trim sits flush across the ceiling with a low-profile. An angled aperture with a fixed 20° tilt gives its LED lighting a subtle sense of direction. The trim functions ideally as an accentuating wall wash of illumination. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: Matte White