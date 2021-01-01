From contrast lighting
Urbai 4 Inch Square Adjustable LED Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (UR4BC-113590L)
Advertisement
The Urbai 4 Inch Square Adjustable LED Trim designed by Contrast features recessed lighting at a whole new level of technology and efficiency. Its integrated LED illumination comes in a variety of color temperatures, beam spreads and glass shade colors. Provides downlight illumination that gives a soft glow for any modern interior space. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: Matte White