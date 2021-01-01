Urbai 4 Inch Round Wall Wash LED Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Chrome - (UR4GF-04BR224090L)

The Urbai 4 Inch Round Wall Wash LED Trim from Contrast Lighting offers a stellar answer to the need for indirect interior illumination. A smooth, contemporary feature, it uses a smooth ring trim to hold the housing into its mounting surface, dropping down slightly without becoming too obtrusive. The robust, energy-efficient LED lamping is aimed down and out at an angle, bouncing off the smooth sides of the channel beneath it to create a wide-reaching ambiance perfect for illuminating vertical surfaces and artistic dÃ©cor. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Chrome