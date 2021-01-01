Urbai 4 Inch Round Adjustable Regressed LED Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Brushed Chrome - (UR4DC-04BR223090L)

The Urbai 4 Inch Round Adjustable Regressed LED Trim from Contrast Lighting offers a solid presence and flawless functionality in a minimalist package. Starting with a circular trim set nearly-flush with its mounting surface, the lamping is both adjustable and recessed into the ceiling, creating an unobtrusive but vital illuminator for indoor living spaces that can be directed at will. Easily able to integrate into nearly any dÃ©cor style, it works well as a single installation or as part of a larger arrangement. Shape: Round. Color: Clear. Finish: Brushed Chrome