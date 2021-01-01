From stilhaus by nameeks
Urania Wall Mounted Toilet Paper Holder
Features:Urania collectionWall mountedBrass constructionChrome finishMount Type: Wall mountFinish: ChromeHardware Finish: ChromePrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: BrassPieces Included: Water Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Water Resistant FinishRust Resistant: YesTarnish Resistant: YesChip Resistant: YesRoll Capacity: 1Toilet Roll Orientation: HorizontalRoller Type: Spring-freePivoting: NoCover Included: NoWall Mountable: YesCompatible Mounting Surface: Metal stud;Wood studMounting Method: Screw-inConcealed Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Posts: Single postNumber of Holes per Post: 1Post Shape: SquareMounting Hardware Included: Compatibility: Product Care: Wipe cleanCountry of Origin: ItalyStyle: Modern & ContemporarySpefications:ADA Compliant: YesANSI A117.1 Compliant: YesCALGreen Compliant: YesGSA Approved: NoIAPMO Certified: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: YesRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 2Overall Width - Side to Side: 6.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3Bracket: YesBracket Height: Bracket Width: Bracket Depth: Recess Mount: YesMaximum Wall Thickness: Rough Wall Opening (RWO) Diameter: Freestanding: NoBase Width: Base Depth: Overall Product Weight: 1Assembly:Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Additional Parts Required: NoParts Needed: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: