Uptown Mesh Cover Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (CSB0019-11-FB-0-E1)

Sophisticated and elegant, the Uptown Mesh Cover Wall Sconce features an understated appearance that will fit in with a range of environments. Designed by Levi Wilson, this product comes equipped with a unique woven steel mesh shade, crafted in a half-cylinder, that adds depth and texture. Handmade in America by Hammerton Studio's most seasoned artisans, the Uptown Mesh Cover Wall Sconce exudes ethereal elegance while embodying functional and urban-inspired art. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Bronze. Finish: Flat Bronze